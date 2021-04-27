Nunn (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Nunn sat out Monday's loss to the Bulls due to neck spasms, and it's not clear if he'll play Wednesday. It's possible he tests things out before tipoff before determining if he can take the court.
More News
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Out Monday with neck issue•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Dealing with elbow issue•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Pops for 21 against Hawks•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Depleted offensive production in win•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 16 points in loss•