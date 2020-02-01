Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Ready to return
Nunn (Achilles) will return to the starting lineup Saturday against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. He likely won't play his normal minutes.
An Achilles issue had kept Nunn out of the Heat's previous three games, but he's now good to go. His return should bump Jimmy Butler back to shooting guard and move Tyler Herro to the bench.
