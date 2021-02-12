Nunn recorded 16 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt), five rebounds, four steals and three assists in 40 minutes during Miami's 101-94 victory over Houston on Thursday.

Nunn struggled from three, but was able to score in double figures for the third straight game since returning to the rotation. The guard also impacted the game on defense by getting a new career-high in steals. Nunn played over 40 minutes for the first time this season and should continue to start and get consistent playing time with Goran Dragic out with an ankle injury.