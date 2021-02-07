site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Rejoins starting five
RotoWire Staff
Feb 7, 2021
Nunn will start Sunday's game against the Knicks.
The 25-year-old put up 25 points Friday against the Wizards and will make his third start of the season Sunday with Goran Dragic out with an ankle injury. Nunn and Tyler Herro should both see plenty of run at the point for the
