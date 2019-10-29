Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Remains in starting five
Nunn will remain in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Hawks.
With Jimmy Butler returning to action Tuesday, the Heat had a decision to make, and they've opted to roll with Justise Winslow at point guard, while Nunn sticks in the lineup at the other guard spot. Butler enters the mix at small forward, sending rookie Tyler Herro to the bench.
