Nunn (coach's decision) didn't play Saturday in the Heat's 115-101 win over the Cavaliers.

Nunn was available for the second game in a row after previously missing two games with a sprained ankle, but he was once again excluded from head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation. Spoelstra looks prepared to proceed with Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro as the Heat's main options at guard when all four players are healthy.