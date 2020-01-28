Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Remains out Tuesday
Nunn (Achilles) won't play Tuesday against Boston, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Nunn is set to miss his third straight contest with a left Achilles injury. His next chance to return will come Saturday in Orlando. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro should continue to start in the backcourt with Nunn out.
