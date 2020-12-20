Nunn (groin) practiced with the team Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Nunn missed some time in the preseason with a groin issue, but he looks like he'll be ready to go for Wednesday's regular-season opener versus the Magic. The 25-year-old served as the Heat's starting point guard for much of his rookie season in 2019-20, but he saw his role vanish in the playoffs with head coach Erik Spoelstra favoring Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro.
