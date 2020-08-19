When asked about not playing Nunn in Game 1 against the Pacers, coach Erik Spoelstra responded "We will need to get into our depth at some point [and] the goal is bigger than the role right now," Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Coach Spoelstra was about as vague as possible when describing why Nunn caught a DNP-CD and if he'll be seeing significant minutes any time soon. The decision is surprising given that Nunn averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 29.3 minutes for the Heat during the regular season. It appears his minutes have been replaced by Goran Dragic, Tyler Herro and Andre Iguodala.