Nunn has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons due to a calf injury.
Nunn will be sidelined for the first time since April 26 since the Heat have clinched a playoff spot. With Goran Dragic (rest) also out, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent should see plenty of run.
