Nunn (ankle) will not be available for Monday's game against the Knicks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Nunn turned his ankle during Friday's loss to Charlotte, which limited him to just 16 minutes of action. The Heat will also be without Victor Oladipo (illness), but the good news is that Goran Dragic (back) is expected to be back in action, while Nemanja Bjelica will be available to make his debut. Nunn should be considered day-to-day until further notice.
