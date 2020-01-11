Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 10 at Brooklyn
Nunn had 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, a rebound and a steal during Miami's 117-113 loss at Brooklyn on Friday.
The 24-year-old shot serviceably through three quarters until benched for fellow guard Goran Dragic in the fourth. Considering how close the game was, it's surprising that head coach Erik Spoelstra didn't give any court time to his rookie, who averages similar minutes to the veteran. The bright side is Nunn has now scored 10-plus points in his past three games, but his uncertain team role pulls concern after seeing his hot start to the season fade.
More News
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 15 points in 23 minutes•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Hands out nine assists•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 26 to go with full line•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 13 points•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Dishes out seven assists•
-
Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Explodes for career-high 36 points•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.