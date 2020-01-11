Nunn had 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, a rebound and a steal during Miami's 117-113 loss at Brooklyn on Friday.

The 24-year-old shot serviceably through three quarters until benched for fellow guard Goran Dragic in the fourth. Considering how close the game was, it's surprising that head coach Erik Spoelstra didn't give any court time to his rookie, who averages similar minutes to the veteran. The bright side is Nunn has now scored 10-plus points in his past three games, but his uncertain team role pulls concern after seeing his hot start to the season fade.