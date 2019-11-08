Nunn had 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3PT), two rebounds and one block during Miami's 124-108 win at Phoenix on Thursday.

Nunn has slowed down after scoring 17 or more points in each of his first games this season, but he has managed to register double-digit totals in seven of his eight games this season. The return of Jimmy Butler has taken some touches out of the explosive rookie, but as long as Nunn remains in the starting lineup, he should represent a decent fantasy option for owners looking to boost their scoring totals. Miami play on the road Friday against the Lakers.