Nunn finished with 11 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 109-89 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Nunn's cold shooting continued for the second consecutive game, as he's now 6-for-26 from the field in November. The rookie has worked his way into the starting line up, starting all seven games for his team this season despite his undrafted status. Miami continues its road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.