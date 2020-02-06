Nunn registered 13 points (5-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-111 loss at the Clippers.

Nunn scored in double digits for the first time since returning from a three-game absence in late January, but he has been struggling from the field of late since he has made just 39.3 percent of his shots in his last three starts. Despite these shooting woes, Nunn could be in line for a bigger role on offense Friday at Sacramento if Jimmy Butler (shoulder) ends up being ruled out.