Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 13 points
Nunn had 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3PT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 overtime win at Dallas.
Nunn has been very productive after a slump last month, and he continues to be one of Miami's best playmaking threats. His shot has been inconsistent, however, as he is making just 38.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and 27.3 percent of his threes over his last 10 games. He will try to improve his efficiency Monday at Memphis.
