Nunn accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.

Prior to the All-Star break, Nunn had been struggling with his shot, netting just 29.8 percent of his shot attempts over his previous seven outings. Luckily, he seemed to put those shooting struggles behind him in this one, shooting 62.5 percent from the field on eight attempts. The 24-year old has remained somewhat relevant in most leagues thanks to his serviceable contributions in points, assists, threes and free-throw percentage. Seeing around 30 minutes per game on the season, the Heat will obviously hope Nunn's shooting woes are behind him if they expect to hold onto the Eastern Conference's number-four seed.