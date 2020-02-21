Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 14 in 23 minutes
Nunn accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Hawks.
Prior to the All-Star break, Nunn had been struggling with his shot, netting just 29.8 percent of his shot attempts over his previous seven outings. Luckily, he seemed to put those shooting struggles behind him in this one, shooting 62.5 percent from the field on eight attempts. The 24-year old has remained somewhat relevant in most leagues thanks to his serviceable contributions in points, assists, threes and free-throw percentage. Seeing around 30 minutes per game on the season, the Heat will obviously hope Nunn's shooting woes are behind him if they expect to hold onto the Eastern Conference's number-four seed.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...