Nunn recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 victory over the Pacers.

Nunn has gotten back on track after shooting 6-for-21 across the first two games of January. Still, his shooting percentage has declined each month, and fantasy owners who invested significantly to get Nunn may be disappointed after his hot start. After shooting 48.8 percent from the field and hitting 2.3 threes across the first 14 games of the season, he's down to 41.3 percent shooting and 1.8 threes since.