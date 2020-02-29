Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 16 in win
Nunn scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding three assists and a rebound in 22 minutes during Friday's 126-118 win against the Mavericks.
Nunn resorted to and succeeded in scoring three-point shots against a Mavs team reliant on outside shooting, making two-thirds of his six attempts in the process. The 24-year-old spent all of the fourth quarter benched for Goran Dragic, but it proved to be effective as the Heat pulled off a win. The rookie has recently been on a hot scoring streak, averaging 21.3 points and shooting 52.5 percent in his last four games.
