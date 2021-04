Nunn posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nuggets.

Nunn was out of the rotation for six straight games but has returned with three straight starts -- he has been able to produce at a decent level with at least 15 points in two of those outings. Ultimately, Nunn's upside will be decided by the role he has going forward. He's been able to produce when given the chance, but his minutes have not been consistent.