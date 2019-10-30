Nunn tallied 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 30 minutes Tuesday in the Heat's 112-97 win over the Hawks.

For at least one game, any fears that the return of Jimmy Butler (personal) would hinder Nunn's involvement within the Heat offense were unfounded. Rather than Nunn, it was Tyler Herro who was demoted to the bench to clear room in the starting five for Butler. Nunn proceeded to log a 27.9 percent usage rate -- his second-best mark of the season -- while also playing his second-most minutes. The 24-year-old looks unlikely to sustain his current percentages from the field (48.6%) or three-point land (44%), but the fact that his role on offense didn't evaporate in Butler's return brightens his fantasy outlook moving forward.