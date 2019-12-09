Nunn had 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three turnovers in 42 minutes during Sunday's 110-105 overtime win over the Bulls.

Nunn continues to find a way to remain in the starting lineup and while he keeps producing at a steady rate, he has been struggling from the field at an alarming rate thanks to a 39.1 percent from the field and a poor 30.0 percent from deep over his last 10 games. Nunn remains a valuable fantasy asset due to his scoring totals, but an uptick on his efficiency would boost his value going forward.