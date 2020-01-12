Nunn amassed 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Knicks.

Nunn scored at least 20 for the first time since Dec. 18. He finished in single digits twice during the 10-game stretch separating that aforementioned matchup from this one, this after having reached double figures 23 times through his first 28 appearances. Moreover, Nunn scored at least 20 nine times through his first 28 games, so it's safe to say he has slowed down significantly of late. Still, he's crucial to the team's offensive spacing and seems unlikely to be in any danger of losing his starting gig.