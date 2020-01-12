Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 20 but does little else
Nunn amassed 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Knicks.
Nunn scored at least 20 for the first time since Dec. 18. He finished in single digits twice during the 10-game stretch separating that aforementioned matchup from this one, this after having reached double figures 23 times through his first 28 appearances. Moreover, Nunn scored at least 20 nine times through his first 28 games, so it's safe to say he has slowed down significantly of late. Still, he's crucial to the team's offensive spacing and seems unlikely to be in any danger of losing his starting gig.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...