Nunn collected 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 win over the Pistons.

Nunn has scored in double figures in four straight games, but he had combined for just 37 points across the first four tilts of November. The absence of Tyler Herro (ankle), among others, allowed Nunn to earn more than 23 minutes for only the second time through five appearances this month. As such, the sell-high window may have closed, but performances like this one showcase what Nunn is capable of producing.