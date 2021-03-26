Nunn posted 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Blazers.

Nunn was one of three Miami players that scored more than 20 points in this game, but his scoring exploits were not enough to see Miami end their ongoing five-game losing streak. Nunn has been extremely inconsistent when it comes to his scoring figures all season long, but he seems to be trending in the right direction of late and has surpassed the 20-point plateau in each of his last two contests -- though he also recorded nine straight games without more than 13 points just before this mini two-game prolific streak.