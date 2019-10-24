Nunn notched 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Nunn drew the start with Jimmy Butler (personal) sidelined, and the rookie was absolutely superb in his regular season debut. Fellow rookie Tyler Herro may be set to hold down the fort as a starter long-term, but it's clear that Nunn could be a factor and regularly used rotation piece as well, particularly if he builds off this performance (and his strong preseason).