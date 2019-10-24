Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores 24 points in debut
Nunn notched 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Grizzlies.
Nunn drew the start with Jimmy Butler (personal) sidelined, and the rookie was absolutely superb in his regular season debut. Fellow rookie Tyler Herro may be set to hold down the fort as a starter long-term, but it's clear that Nunn could be a factor and regularly used rotation piece as well, particularly if he builds off this performance (and his strong preseason).
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...