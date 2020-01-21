Nunn had 25 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3PT, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in Monday's win over the Kings.

Nunn played a game-high 43 minutes and was a plus-11 in a game Miami won by five points. While he committed six turnovers, Nunn hit a trio of threes and was perfect at the line on a career-high eight attempts.