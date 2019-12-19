Nunn produced 26 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 108-104 win over the 76ers.

Nunn paced the team in scoring, field goal attempts, threes and minutes, repeatedly torching the 76ers from beyond the arc and in pick-and-roll situations. Miami's motion offense allows multiple players to make a consistent impact and create offensively, and Nunn has been absolutely superb through 28 appearances.