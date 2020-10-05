Nunn had just four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT) in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Lakers, but he'll likely continue to see increased minutes with Goran Dragic (foot) listed as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 4.

Nunn gave Miami productive minutes in Games 1 and 2, but he struggled to make an impact Sunday, taking only three shots and committing four turnovers in 20 minutes off the bench. With Dragic set to miss at least another game -- and perhaps the rest of the series -- the Heat will have no choice but to stick with the rookie, who was the regular starter at point guard for nearly the entire regular season. In Game 1, Nunn came off the bench to score 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting in just 20 minutes. He followed up with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes in Game 2.