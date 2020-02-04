Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Scores nine versus 76ers
Nunn had nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 137-106 win over the 76ers.
Nunn has been held to single digits in scoring in consecutive contests, this after reaching double figures in nine straight tilts to finish January. Still, backup guard Tyler Herro (foot) exited early due to right foot soreness, so Nunn could be in line for a decent minute total during Wednesday's matchup versus the Clippers.
