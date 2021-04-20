Nunn had 30 points (12-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt), eight assists and seven rebounds across 39 minutes in Monday's win over Houston.

Nunn carried Miami offensively with Jimmy Butler (ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee) and Tyler Herro (foot) sidelined, and the former Oakland standout responded by putting up a season-high mark in points while also pacing the team in assists and finishing second in the rebounding department. The 25-year-old point guard is not going to hover around the 30-point mark most nights, though it's worth noting he has scored at least 15 points in four of his last six games and should remain a strong play across all formats as long as he stays in the starting lineup.