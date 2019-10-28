Nunn had 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals during Miami's 109-116 defeat at Minnesota on Sunday.

It's only been three games, but the 24-year-old undrafted rookie has been one of Miami's most productive players early in the season. While he might experience a slight dip in numbers while both Dion Waiters (suspension) and Jimmy Butler (personal) return to action, but Nunn has stole the starting job away from Goran Dragic and that should be enough reason to make him a valuable fantasy asset, especially considering his impressive shooting percentages -- Nunn is making 51.9 percent of his shots and 42.1 percent from his long-range attempts. Nunn should remain as a starter ahead of Tuesday's contest against Atlanta.