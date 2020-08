Nunn provided 23 points (8-27 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Friday's 109-92 loss to the Pacers.

Nunn's extended time made sense because he needed some time on the court upon returning to the bubble. His shot was a little rusty, but he's still expected to be in the starting lineup in the first round of the playoffs. If he struggles, Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic are on the roster to shore up the position.