Nunn collected 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in a 110-100 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Nunn led his team in scoring by matching a season-high five made threes. The guard did most of his damage in the second half, scoring 17 points which fueled Miami's attempt at a comeback, as they trailed by as many as 23 points. Nunn had failed to reach double figures in three consecutive games prior to Monday's big night, so he will look to back it up Thursday against Portland.