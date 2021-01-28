Nunn scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3PT) to go along with two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets.

Nunn was forced into an increased role, as both Tyler Herro (neck) and Goran Dragic (groin) were sidelined. As a result, he led the team in scoring and shot attempts despite a relatively uninspiring stat line. He also managed to get things going on the defensive side of the floor, recording multiple steals for the third time in his last six contests. Both Herro and Dragic could be back for the Heat's contest on Thursday, which would likely leave Nunn with a minimal role in the rotation.