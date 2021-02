Nunn amassed 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 109-103 victory over New York.

Nunn moved into the starting lineup with Goran Dragic (ankle) on the sidelines. He has been a very temperamental fantasy asset this season but as long as he is logging significant minutes, he is worth adding for his upside in scoring and threes.