Nunn (personal) is scheduled to exit his mandatory quarantine period Wednesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

After departing the bubble for a personal matter last week, Nunn returned to Disney World on Saturday night and has spent the last two-plus days in self-isolation. If all goes as planned, Nunn will be cleared to return to the team on Wednesday, so it's possible he could play in that night's contest against the Thunder. However, considering the lack of activity since Nunn left the bubble, a return for Friday's seeding-game finale against the Pacers is probably more realistic.