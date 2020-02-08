Nunn scored 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 105-97 loss at Sacramento.

Nunn missed three games in January due to an Achilles injury and while he has logged consistent minutes since his return, his shot has fallen off a cliff. The rookie is making just 36.2 percent of his field goals and 33.3 percent of his three-point shots during his four February games thus far.