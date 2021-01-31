Nunn didn't play during Saturday's win over the Kings due to late-arriving test results, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old was poised to work as the Heat's backup point guard with Goran Dragic (groin) sidelined, but coach Erik Spoelstra had already established his rotation by the time the results came through during the second quarter. It's an unlucky break for Nunn, who was averaging 16.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.3 minutes over the previous eight games.