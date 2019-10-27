Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Solid line in OT win over Bucks
Nunn scored 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt) while adding five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 29 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 131-126 overtime win over the Bucks.
The 24-year-old went undrafted in 2018 and spent all of last season with Golden State's G-League affiliate, but Nunn has looked like he belongs in an NBA lineup through the first two games of 2019-20. His impressive play dating back to the Vegas Summer League has earned him the starting point guard spot for Miami, at least while Jimmy Butler (personal) and Dion Waiters (suspension) are away from the club, and Nunn is playing well enough right now to keep the job even after the Heat backcourt is at full strength. If his lack of pedigree has kept him on the waiver wire, don't wait too long to snatch him up.
