Nunn had 25 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3PT, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 43 minutes Monday in the Heat's 118-113 overtime win over the Kings.

Nunn's minutes total was tops among both teams, as the rookie was asked to take on a more pronounced role while star teammate Jimmy Butler (hip) was sidelined. The 24-year-old's production at the charity stripe probably stands out the most on his stat line; he had recorded a combined nine free-throw attempts over his prior nine outings.