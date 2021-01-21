Nunn scored 28 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) to along with eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

With Tyler Herro (neck) and Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocol) still sidelined, Nunn shouldered a large offensive load for the Heat. He had a good feel for his shot, converting both from deep and around the basket. While this level of efficiency will be nearly impossible to maintain, Nunn is making a case for more consistent minutes even when the team returns more of its rotation players.