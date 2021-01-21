Nunn scored 28 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 6-6 FT) to along with eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.

With Tyler Herro (neck) and Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocols ) still sidelined, Nunn shouldered a large offensive load for the Heat. He also had a good feel for his shot, converting both from deep and near the basket. While this level of efficiency will be nearly impossible to maintain, Nunn is making the case for more consistent minutes even when the team returns more of its rotation players.