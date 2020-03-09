Nunn finished with 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes Sunday in the Heat's 100-89 win over the Wizards.

Nunn had seen his playing time drop off dramatically over the previous two games, but he probably benefited more than any other player from Jimmy Butler's (toe) early exit. The Heat are tentatively viewing Butler as day-to-day in advance of Wednesday's game against the Hornets, but Nunn could at least make for an intriguing speculative pickup in the event the star swingman is forced to sit out.