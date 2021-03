Nunn (ankle) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 25-year-old was considered questionable but will be sidelined for the second straight contest due to a sprained right ankle. Nunn's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday versus Golden State is also in question. Goran Dragic is likely to receive another start at the point for Miami.