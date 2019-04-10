Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Strikes deal with Miami
Nunn reached agreement on a contract Wednesday with the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Nunn will assume the final opening on the Heat roster that was vacated following the release of Rodney McGruder, who was later claimed off waivers by the Clippers. After going undrafted out of Oakland last June, Nunn attended training camp with the Warriors and spent his first professional season with Golden State's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. The 6-foot-3 guard could see action if he joins the Heat in Brooklyn ahead of its season finale Wednesday against the Nets, but his main evaluation is likely to come during summer league and training camp.
