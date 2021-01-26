Nunn registered 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a block across 35 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Nets.

Nunn was one of three Heat players that surpassed the 10-point mark, but he delivered a woeful shooting performance and needed 17 shots to barely score in double digits. Nunn has been trusted with a bigger-than-expected role due to a rash of injuries and COVID-19 related complications, and while he's managed to deliver strong performances at times, he's too reliant on volume to be a valuable contributor on a nightly basis.