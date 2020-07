Nunn had six points (2-10 FG, 2-6 3PT) and two assists in Tuesday's scrimmage against Memphis.

In his final action before seeding games begin, Nunn hit just two of his 10 field goal attempts, though both of those came from beyond the arc. Nunn is expected to hold down the starting point guard spot, with Goran Dragic serving as the first guard off the bench.