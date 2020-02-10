Nunn posted nine points (4-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt) and four assists in 38 minutes Sunday against Portland.

Nunn's mired in a shooting slump that's seen him hit just 15-of-54 shots over the past three games. While the stretch has been difficult for fantasy owners, given Nunn's track record of consistently strong offensive play, the rookie guard should be back to his normal sorts in the near future. He'll have a good opportunity Monday against the Warriors, which boast the league's sixth-worst defense this season.