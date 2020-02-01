Heat's Kendrick Nunn: Successfully naviagtes shootaround
Nunn (Achilles) was able to go through the Heat's morning shootaround and remains probable for Saturday's game against Orlando.
While Nunn has yet to be upgraded to available, he appears to be on track to play Saturday. He's offering 16.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game on the season.
